Okta +16% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 and FY guides

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) soars 16.3% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 57% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $96M to $97M (consensus: $88.96M) and EPS of -$0.12 to -$0.11 (consensus: -$0.17).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $372M to $375M (consensus: $356.5M) and EPS of -$0.48 to -$0.46 (consensus: -$0.56).

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $87.9M (consensus: $78.3M); Professional Services, (consensus: $6.4M).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Okta beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Sept. 6)