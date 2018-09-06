Boston Scientific to acquire Augmenix for up to $600M

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has agreed to acquire privately held Augmenix, the developer of the CE Mark'd SpaceOAR System, used to reduce unwanted side effects in men who have received radiotherapy for prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the deal, BSX will pay $500M in upfront cash plus up to $100M in sales-based milestones.

BSX says the transaction will be immaterial to 2018 and 2019 non-GAAP EPS, accretive in 2020 and increasingly accretive thereafter. The transaction should close next quarter.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.