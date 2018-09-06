Stocks slip, again dragged down by techs

Weakness in tech stocks again weighed on the broader market for the third straight session, as worries about regulation and trade continue to hang over the market’s best-performing sector YTD.

Today's session began on a flat note but techs soon began selling off, pulling the S&P 500 into the red, as giants such as Facebook, Apple and Alphabet fell between 1.3% and 2.8%.

Chipmakers also were a drag on the tech sector (-0.8%), with Micron (-9.9%) pacing the retreat after announcing that NAND pricing declined in the latest quarter, triggering concerns about end demand and excess supply.

Energy (-1.9%) was the weakest group, as WTI crude oil settled -1.4% at $67.77/bbl after the EIA's weekly inventory report showed a 4.3M barrel decline in crude stockpiles but a 1.8M barrel jump in inventories of gasoline.

No news came during the session on U.S.-Canada trade talks or on a potential escalation of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasuries rose, sending the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.88%, and the U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% to 94.98.