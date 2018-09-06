Beleave expand its production capabilities

Beleave (OTCQX:BLEVF) announced it has acquired 250,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse space and 85 acres of land in London, Ontario to cultivate and harvest cannabis for distribution and sale in Canada.

Beleave purchased the greenhouse space and land for $6.7M using combination of cash (~$1.17M), common shares (~$1.17M in shares) and mortgage financing (~$4.35M) at 6% annual interest.

"This acquisition is a critical part of our strategic plan to continue being a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry. This property already houses state-of-the-art greenhouse space that we can immediately put to use once approved by Health Canada, and additional land allowing us to build some of the largest greenhouses in the region", commented Andrew Wnek, Beleave CEO.