At Home -1.6% as selling stockholders offer 10M shares

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) is 1.6% lower after hours following the company's filing disclosing that shareholders are offering 10M shares for sale.

The company won't receive proceeds from the sales.

Selling stockholders are AEA, a 25.1% holder with 15.945M shares, and Starr Investments, which holds a stake of 21.3% (and 13.538M shares).

Assuming full exercise of an underwriter's option, AEA will sell just under 6.22M shares (leaving it with a 15.3% stake), and Starr will sell just over 5.28M shares (leaving it with 13.01% of the company).