GM needs to free Cruise division soon or give up advantage, analyst says

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is reiterated with an Overweight rating and $46 price target at Morgan Stanley, but analyst Adam Jonas warns if its Cruise driverless division "doesn’t achieve independence soon... the market might have reason to forget about it."

Jonas writes that if GM were to give Cruise its independence, the remaining traditional (Auto 1.0) company could "retain an equity umbilicus to the carve-out company (Auto 2.0 co.) to share in upside potential while removing the burden of the auto business to divert cash resources to fund its self-disruption," and be freer to return excess cash to shareholders.

All in all, GM has a "valuable head start" which could begin to erode over the next year or so, as more public and private players enter the space, Jonas believes.