Reuters: Delta Air Lines targets motor fuels buyers in refinery deal

Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) decision to offer a stake in its Monroe Energy oil refining subsidiary is aimed at attracting a partner interested in buying Monroe’s gasoline and diesel production, Reuters reports.

DAL no longer wants to be involved in marketing the motor fuels, which are a major part of the refinery’s 185K bbl/day output, but does want retain Monroe’s jet fuel production for its own uses, according to the report.

Possible investors reportedly could include gasoline retailers that would take on the motor fuels business but are less interested in Monroe’s jet fuel production.

“A trading company or private equity firm are the... most likely [bidders],” says Neil Earnest, president of energy consultancy Muse, Stancil & Co. “I don’t see an existing refiner or producer or retail guy that stands out as wanting that asset or needing that asset.”