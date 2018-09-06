Ocular Therapeutix +3.1% as Piper looks to Dextenza OK

In a note, Piper Jaffray foresees FDA approval for Ocular Therapeutix's Dextenza by the end of year, and initiated coverage of the stock at Overweight.

OCUL is up 3.1% after hours.

Analyst Joseph Catanzaro says previous issues from response letters have been sufficiently addressed to proceed to approval, and that a favorable label and reimbursement environment will drive U.S. sales in the post-surgical setting over $250M by 2025. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm has a $14 price target, implying 109% upside from today's close of $6.69.