THR: Comcast steps up, adding three to Hulu board

With a key provision of Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) takeover of NBCUniversal having just expired, the company looks to be taking a larger role at streaming JV Hulu.

NBCUniversal has named Jeff Shell (chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment), Linda Yaccarino (chairman of advertising and client partnerships) and Matt Bond (chairman of content distribution) to Hulu's board, The Hollywood Reporter says.

NBCU was a founding member of Hulu but had to give up board seats and go passive as a condition of Comcast's acquisition. That condition from the 2011 acquisition expired at the end of August.

The move means NBCU has the same number of board members as co-owners Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Fox (FOX, FOXA). WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) also holds a share of 10% in the company.