Chevron launching predictive maintenance to oil fields, refineries

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has launched an effort to predict maintenance problems in its oil fields and refineries, new technology the company believes could add to the efficiency of its operations and lead to savings of millions of dollars annually.

Working with Internet of Things services from Microsoft, CVX plans to outfit oil machinery with sensors for predictive maintenance by 2019 in a wide-scale pilot program, with full adoption for many of the machines expected by 2024.

“In the past, we had to figure out how equipment was performing,” said CIO Bill Braun tells WSJ. “In the future, the equipment will tell us how it’s performing.”

Internet of Things has “very broad-reaching potential for an industry that is equipment-intensive like ours,” Braun adds.