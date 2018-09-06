Reuters: Apple building tool for police data requests

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is going to create an online tool providing for police to formally request user data, along with a team to train law enforcement about data requests, Reuters reports.

That's from a letter from Apple's general counsel to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, according to the report.

To date, Apple (like other tech companies) supplies some user data in response to valid legal requests, but has pushed back due to encryption that it uses that limits the company's access to devices.

A new global online system would replace the email-based method the company currently uses to handle requests.