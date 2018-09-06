Reuters: CBS talks include two-year standstill on Viacom merger

Amid reported negotiations for Les Moonves' exit from the CBS CEO post, and for a settlement of disputes between CBS and parent National Amusements, the two sides would agree to a two-year standstill on any talk of a CBS re-merger with Viacom (VIA, VIAB), Reuters says.

It was an impetus to look at recombining the two companies that led to a breakdown between Moonves and NAI's Shari Redstone in the first place, though whether she still believes the companies could be merged again is an open question.