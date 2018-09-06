New rules on sulfur could make 20% of oil sands output uneconomical

Canadian oil sands producers could be faced with even steeper discounts within two years, as new marine regulations target the sulfur content used in shipping fuel.

The industry’s concern is the result of new International Maritime Organization regulations to take effect in January 2020 that aim to lower sulfur content levels in bunker fuels that propel marine vessels to 0.5% from 3.5%, which could force more oil companies to strip higher volumes of crude out of their product, adding more cost to an already capital-intensive process.

A Canadian Energy Research Institute report says as many as 574K bbl/day of oil sands production, or ~20% of unconventional oil projects, would not be economic under a scenario where sulfur levels are lowered to the new IMO standards.

The additional discount would intensify a pricing gap that has plagued the oil sands industry because of its inability in recent years to build major pipeline projects.

Large integrated firms such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Suncor (NYSE:SU) or Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are fairly well prepared to absorb the IMO’s changes, but smaller companies may face difficulties.

Other potentially relevant tickers include ENB, CVE, ECA, IMO, CPG, ERF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:SPGYF, OTCPK:TRMLF, OTC:SVRGF