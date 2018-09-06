WSJ: Third Point will seek to replace entire Campbell Soup board

Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund plans to launch a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup's (NYSE:CPB) entire board after it was underwhelmed by the company’s plan to sell two business units, WSJ reports.

If Third Point would succeed in replacing CPB's entire board, the activist hedge fund believes all potential options for the company could be back on the table, according to the report.

A battle with CPB would be Third Point’s first proxy fight in several years and its first attempt at ousting a full board.