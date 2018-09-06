American Outdoor Brands sways Glass Lewis after defending directors

Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) sways proxy advisor Glass Lewis after defending its directors and contribution disclosures ahead of a proxy vote that will test how far leading fund firms will press concerns about firearms safety.

Glass Lewis had recommended investors withhold their support from half of AOBC’s 10 board nominees and backed a call for a safety report, but today it issued an updated report stating that in light of the company’s additional disclosures, it would recommend against only one director nominee; it continues to ask for a safety report.

AOBC’s Sept. 25 shareholder meeting is expected to spotlight the role the financial industry should play overseeing firearms companies; BlackRock and Vanguard, which together hold ~20% of AOBC shares, have not said how they will vote on the directors.