Musk on Rogan: It's all about sustainability

"Electric energy is important, electric cars are important, energy storage is important... it's important we make the transition to sustainable energy, but the momentum is too slow."

When you think of the futures of your companies, what do you see as bottlenecks? "I wish politicians were better at science."

"People ask, why should EVs have a subsidy? What they don't realize is that all carbon burning vehicles are subsidized by the cost to Earth... in the future we will pay for it."

What about Tesla's solar roof? "Solar panel roofs take a long time to test because roofs last a long time. It's also hard to hide the cell in the tiles and make it all look good."

"It's quite challenging to run companies. Especially car companies. There's only two in American history that never have gone bankrupt. Ford (NYSE:F) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)."

Listen to the podcast live here