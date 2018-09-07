Everlert enters into joint venture partnership with Baja Green Energy

Everlert (OTCPK:EVLI) has entered into a Joint Venture with Baja Green Energy S.A. de C.V., a corporation domiciled in Mexico to establish and operate Baja Green Energy Facilities in Mexico and in other regions around the world.

The Joint Venture Agreement transfers to the company 40% of the assets and facilities and licensing rights of Baja Green Energy.

“Everlert expects our Joint Venture Partnership with Baja Green Energy to not only make the world a better place by creating Clean Energy but also increase the value of Everlert, Inc. as our efforts to develop these Clean Energy Facilities evolve,” said Jennifer Harper, the President of Everlert.