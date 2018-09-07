VEON completes the sale of its 50% stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) has completed the sale of its 50% stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CKHUY).

The company expects to use cash proceeds from the sale, equal to €2.45B (~2.9B), to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes.

The company will record a net gain of ~$1.2B in Q3, in closing the transaction.

Ursula Burns, Executive Chairman of VEON, said: "We are pleased to announce the closing of the Wind Tre deal. As we've said before, this sale not only simplifies our Group structure, but also reinforces our emerging markets focus while crystallising value for shareholders, who can be confident that our dividend policy is underpinned by a strengthened balance sheet."