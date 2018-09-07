Cigna prices $20B debt offering to fund Express Scripts merger

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) prices a $20B offering of senior notes.

$1B aggregate principal amount of Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2020 at three-month LIBOR + -.35%.

$1.75B of 3.200% Senior Notes due 2020,

$1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes at three-month LIBOR + 0.65% due 2021,

$1.25B of 3.400% due 2021,

$700M of Senior Floating Rate Notes at three-month LIBOR + 0.89% due 2023,

$3.1B of 3.750% due 2023,

$2.2B of 4.125% due 2025,

$3.8B of 4.375% due 2028,

$2.2B of 4.800% due 2038, and

$3B of 4.900% due 2048 (collectively, the “Notes”).

Closing date is September 17.

Net proceeds, together with cash on hand and the proceeds of borrowings under certain credit facilities will be used, to pay, in part, the cash portion of the Express Scripts transaction, to repay certain indebtedness of Express Scripts and its subsidiaries and/or to pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing, and for general corporate purposes.