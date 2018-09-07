Gores Holdings III prices $375M IPO

Gores Holdings III (GRSHU) has priced its initial public offering of 37.5M units at a price of $10.00 per unit, consisting of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “GRSHU” beginning today.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbols “GRSH” and “GRSHW,” respectively.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 5,625K units.