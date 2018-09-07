Cheniere Partners prices $1.1B senior notes due 2026

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) has priced its previously announced offering of $1.1B principal amount of Senior Notes due 2026 at par and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 11.

The CQP 2026 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.625% per annum and will mature on October 1, 2026.

Net proceeds from the offering will be utilised to prepay all of the outstanding term loans of approximately $1.1B under its senior secured credit facilities due 2020.

