Strike extended at Alcoa's alumina operations in Western Australia

Workers at Alcoa’s (NYSE:AA) alumina and bauxite operations in Western Australia have voted to reject a proposed labor agreement and will continue to strike, the Australian Workers Union says.

~1,500 workers at three alumina refineries and two bauxite mines walked out on Aug. 8 over a new labor deal they say does not offer sufficient job security.

Alcoa says alumina production at the operations was reduced by ~15K metric tons in August; normal production is ~9M metric tons/year, or 25K metric tons/day.

The company also is negotiating with 1K-plus members of the United Steelworkers union to resolve an eight-month lockout of workers at its ABI aluminum smelter in Canada.

