At Home prices 10M secondary equity offering

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) has priced an underwritten secondary public offering of 10M common shares by certain of the Company's existing stockholders, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP and Starr Investment Holdings, LLC, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares.

The offering is expected to close on September 11.

HOME -0.59% premarket.

Previously: At Home -1.6% as selling stockholders offer 10M shares (Sept. 6)