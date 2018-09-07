Virtu Financial seeks to reprice term loan, will prepay added $74M

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) starts marketing for a repricing of tis 1st lien senior secured term loan facility.

In conjunction with the repricing transaction, Virtu provides notice to lenders that it will prepay an additional $74M in principal of the term loan.

Along with other prepayments since its acquisition of KCG Holdings in July 2017, the loan's outstanding balance will be reduced to $400M from its original amount of $1.15B.

Virtu's existing term loan is priced at L+325.

Previously: Virtu Financial misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 27)