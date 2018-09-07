Zumiez posts improved quarter

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reports total sales increased 13% in Q2. Comparable sales were up 6.3% during the quarter.

The retailer churned up net income of $4.4M during the period against a loss of $0.6M a year ago.

Zumiez management pointed to its brand positioning and expanded product margins as Q2 strengths.

Looking ahead, Zumiez expects Q3 sales of $247M to $252M.

Shares of Zumiez are down 0.34% in premarket trading to $29.05.

