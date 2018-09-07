Lundin Mining says no plan to amend hostile Nevsun bid

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) says it does not plan to revise its hostile bid for Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU) after China's Zijin Mining offered C$1.86B (US$1.42B) for the company.

Lundin made five informal proposals and took a C$1.4B bid made directly to shareholders in July, all of which were rejected as inadequate by NSU.

Lundin shareholders and analysts did not expect the company to improve its offer because financing would be needed and Zijin appears to have a strong interest in the asset; Lundin says it will continue to pursue strategic growth opportunities.