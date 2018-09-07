Dividend News

BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

|About: BlackRock Florida Munici... (BFO)|By:, SA News Editor

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund (NYSE:MYC) - $0.0520.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) - $0.0520.

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) - $0.0260.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) - $0.0474.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) - $0.0520.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MNE) - $0.0400.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) - $0.0445.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) - $0.0425.

Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 14; ex-div Sept. 13.

