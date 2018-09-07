China's HNA is said to sell $10B stake in Deutsche Bank: WSJ

China's HNA conglomerate plans to completely exit its stake in Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and shed most of the overseas investments it made in the past few years, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

After amassing more than $40B worth of businesses and stakes in companies from 2015 to 2017, HNA is now focusing on shrinking its balance sheet under pressure from Chinese regulators and its creditors.

It plans to gradually dispose of its 7.6% stake in Deutsche Bank over the next year and a half; currently the stake is valued at more than $10B, according to WSJ calculations.

HNA is also in talks to sell technology distributor Ingram Micro and Zurich cargo handler Swissport International, and plans to shed stakes in dozens of Chines banks, trusts, and insurance companies.

Previously: Coliseum Capital, Vindico acquire RLH shares previously held by HNA Investment (June 15)