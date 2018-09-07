Volkswagen to go to trial next week

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKPY) goes to trial in Germany next week to defend itself in a class action lawsuit filed by investors.

The group of investors allege that the company failed to disclose information about the diesel emissions cheating scandal that rocked the automobile industry in 2015.

The investors are looking for damages of €9.2B ($10.7B) from the automobile giant.

"Neither the management board nor individual board members caused or were involved with the compliance violation in the United States," maintains the company in a court filing.