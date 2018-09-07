Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) initiated with Buy rating and $116 (154% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR citing upside for ZX008.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) initiated with Neutral rating and $18.50 (16% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) initiated with Neutral rating and $12.50 (flat) price target at B. Riley FBR.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) initiated with Overweight rating and $15 (61% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) initiated with Neutral rating and $71 (7% downside risk) price target at Piper.

Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ:TRHC) initiated with Overweight rating and $99 (18% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) resumed with Overweight rating and $5 (51% upside) price target at Piper.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) resumed with Overweight rating and $8 (205% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 3% premarket.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) reinstated with Equal Weight rating and $12 (20% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) reinstated with Overweight rating and $197 (41% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) reinstated with Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) upgraded to Buy and $19 (?) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 5% premarket following positive data on HBV candidate ARO-HBV.