PPDAI Group names deputy chairman and co-CEO

Sep. 07, 2018 7:49 AM ETFINVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) names Tiezheng Li as deputy chairman and Feng Zhang as co-chief executive officer effective immediately.
  • Li., one of the company's four co-founders, has been serving as PPDAI's chief strategy officer since July 2017 and a board member since February 2015. He also had served as chief operating officer from April 2015 to July 2017.
  • Zhang has been chief operating officer since July 2017 and was the chief risk officer from April 2015 to July 2017.
  • As co-CEO, Zhang will be responsible for the company's consumer finance technology platform business.
