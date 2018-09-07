PPDAI Group names deputy chairman and co-CEO
Sep. 07, 2018 7:49 AM ETFINVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) names Tiezheng Li as deputy chairman and Feng Zhang as co-chief executive officer effective immediately.
- Li., one of the company's four co-founders, has been serving as PPDAI's chief strategy officer since July 2017 and a board member since February 2015. He also had served as chief operating officer from April 2015 to July 2017.
- Zhang has been chief operating officer since July 2017 and was the chief risk officer from April 2015 to July 2017.
- As co-CEO, Zhang will be responsible for the company's consumer finance technology platform business.
- Previously: PPDAI Group jumps 9.2% after Q2 beat, announces $120M stock buyback (Aug. 22)