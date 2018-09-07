Tech | On the Move

JPMorgan reinstates Marvell Tech at 39% upside after earnings

|About: Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. (MRVL)|By:, SA News Editor

JPMorgan reinstates Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) with an Overweight rating (prior: Neutral) and a $27 price target, up from the prior $18 and a 39% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Harlan Sur cites a positive view on management’s ability to drive nearly $1.80 of annualized earnings power through CY19 and thinks Marvell should hit $2 in CY20. 

Sources: StreetInsider/StreetAccount.   

Marvell Tech shares are up 9.7% premarket to $21.35.    

Previously: Marvell Tech +7% after hiking estimates for Cavium cost savings, revenue gains (Sept. 6)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox