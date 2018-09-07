T. Rowe falls premarket after downgrade by Deutsche Bank

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) falls 1.2% in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell cuts the stock to hold, saying he likes e-brokers and exchanges through Q3.

Notes T. Rowe's weak August performance compared with its peers and sees volumes for e-brokers doing well and expects better volumes for exchanges this month.

After e-brokers and exchanges, Bedell ranks alternative managers, then trust banks, with traditional asset managers at the bottom of his list.

Previously: T. Rowe Price July AUM rises 2.0% to $1.065T (Aug. 10)