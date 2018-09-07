The Michaels Companies announces new share repurchase authorization

The Board of Directors of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $500M of its common stock.

Chuck Rubin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce a new $500 million share repurchase authorization today. The retail-leading profitability and high returns on invested capital we have generated have resulted in a track record of strong and consistent free cash flow. Since our initial public offering in 2014, we have generated nearly $2 billion in cash from operations, of which $900 million has been allocated towards share repurchases and more than $500 million towards debt reduction.”

The total authorization for future repurchases was ~$600M as of September 7.