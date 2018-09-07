Third Point nominates full slate for Campbell board

Third Point formally announces that it will seek to replace the full board at Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) at the company’s annual meeting.

"Unfortunately, this board’s persistent failure to discharge its fiduciary duties leaves us no choice but to seek to replace the entire board with our shareholder slate," says Third Point.

The hedge fund say the strategic review by Campbell led to a disappointing outcome.

Third Point's slate of candidates for the Campbell board includes the CEO of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Shares of Campbell Soup are inactive in the premarket session.

Source: Press Release