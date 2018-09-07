Susquehanna initiates JD.com at 10% upside

Susquehanna starts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) at Neutral with a $30 target, a 10% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Shyam Patil: “We believe JD’s entrenched position in 3C, hybrid 1P and 3P model, and logistics expertise will allow the company to remain a key player in the e-commerce market for the next several years.”

Patil says Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is likely to “remain aggressive” in attempting to take market share from JD but sees the total addressable market supporting “two successful players

JD shares are up 0.8% premarket to $27.48.