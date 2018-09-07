NantHealth appoints two senior executives to lead strategy, business development, and global sales

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) announces new executive appointments to lead the company’s strategy and business development as well as global sales.

Nikko Khazana will serve as NantHealth’s Senior Vice President for Strategy and Business Development. Mark Mozley takes on the role of Senior Vice President for Global Sales at the company.

Prior to joining NantHealth, Mr. Khazana held several senior executive management positions at IQVIA, Integra Connect, CompanionDx Reference Lab, Cardinal Health Specialty, AmerisourceBergen Specialty, and Tyco International.

Mr. Mozley joins from Clarivate Analytics, where he led the firm’s life sciences and global strategic accounts teams.