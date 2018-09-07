Mexico wants steel dispute ended before signing trade deal, minister says

Mexico wants to end to the tariff dispute over steel and aluminum with the Trump administration before signing off on the reworked NAFTA trade agreement with the U.S., Economy Minister Guajardo says.

If followed through, the request has the potential to complicate plans for the new trade deal reached last week by Mexico and the U.S.; Mexico aims to sign off on the deal by the end of November, and hopes Canada will remain part of it.

