The Marcus Corporation files universal shelf registration statement

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) files a new universal shelf registration statement with the SEC.

The filing gives the company the potential to offer an indeterminate principal amount and number of securities in the future with a proposed maximum aggregate offering price of up to $150M.

The new shelf registration statement replaces a prior universal shelf registration statement due to expire on September 10.

"We consider this filing to be a proactive step to facilitate our future ability to raise public equity or debt capital to potentially expand existing businesses, fund potential acquisitions, invest in other growth opportunities, or repay existing debt," says CEO Gregory Marcus.

