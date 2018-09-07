Exelixis' Cabometyx expands presence in cancer care guidelines

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has updated its Clinical Practice Guidelines to include new recommendations for Exelixis' (NASDAQ:EXEL) CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), including the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma regardless of risk status of the patient.

CABOMETYX is the only preferred TKI treatment option for patients in the poor- and intermediate-risk groups in a first-line setting. It is a recommended option for favorable-risk patients in a first-line setting. It is the only preferred TKI treatment option for treatment-experienced patients.

CABOMETYX was also added as a Category 1 option (uniform consensus that the treatment is appropriate) for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with Bayer's NEXAVAR (sorafenib). It is not yet approved in the U.S. for previously treated HCC, but the company's marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of January 14, 2019.