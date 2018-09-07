Strong wage gains in focus as bond yields rise post-jobs report

August job gains of 201K topped expectations by 10K, but July's 157K was revised down to 147K, and June's was revised down by 40K to 208K. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.9% vs. expectations for a dip to 3.8%. We'll call the headline numbers a modest miss.

Average hourly earnings were up a dime to $27.16 - that's a 2.9% Y/Y increase vs. expectations for 2.7%. Average weekly hours were steady at 34.5 - inline with estimates. The broader U-6 unemployment rate fell to 7.4% from 7.5%.

The bond market, for now, appears focused on the wage gains - the 10-year Treasury yield has added three basis points to 2.91%. TLT -0.2% , TBT +0.4%

The dollar's (NYSEARCA:UUP) rising as well, and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has given back a couple of dollars per ounce.

