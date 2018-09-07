Tesla slides after chief accounting officer walks away

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton has resigned from the company after just one month on the job.

Morton statement: "Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations. As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting."

The resignation is effective immediately.

The company's accounting functions will be overseen by the CFO.

SEC Form 8-K