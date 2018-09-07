Tesla slides after chief accounting officer walks away

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton has resigned from the company after just one month on the job.
Morton statement: "Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations. As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting."
The resignation is effective immediately.
The company's accounting functions will be overseen by the CFO.
Shares of Tesla are down 5.65% in premarket trading to $265.44.
