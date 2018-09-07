Semi stocks limp towards the weekend

Some signs of semiconductor recovery before open after yesterday’s Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) memory warnings and some negative overnight news from Asia.

DigiTimes sources report that Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) plan to defer capacity expansion plans due to slowing demand that’s dragging flash memory prices.

Oddo BHF says the delayed expansion could be negative for those exposed to the memory market like ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), but it remains to be seen if this will impact the Q4 and 1H19 order books.

Taiwan’s EDN reports silicon wafer prices could surge after an earthquake hit Hokkaido earlier this week.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Semi players down premarket: Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), BE Semi (OTC:BESVF), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT),

Semi gainers: Semi players that reported earnings aftermarket yesterday are fighting the tide with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) up 4.6% premarket, Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) up 9.6% , and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) up 3.5% .

Previously: Baird removes Micron from top ideas, lowers target on NAND/DRAM pricing (Sept. 6)

Previously: Semi stocks slip after analysts question Micron (Sept. 6)

Previously: KLA-Tencor lowers 2H18 shipment expectations (Sept. 6)