Canada August job data disappoints

Canada suffered a whopping 52K decline in jobs in August vs. expectations for an increase in 5K. The unemployment rate rose to 6% from 5.8%, and vs. expectations for 5.9%.

One wonders if this will cool the heels of a pretty hawkish Bank of Canada. The loonie (NYSE:FXC) has dipped a bit vs. the greenback, now buying $0.7593.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA

Previously: Strong wage gains in focus as bond yields rise post-jobs report (Sept. 7)