Oppenheimer raises Palo Alto to 25% upside after earnings

Oppenheimer maintains an Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) but raises the price target from $235 to $275, a 25% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Shaul Eyal cites the strong Q4 report that beat “almost every possible metric” and raised Q1 guidance.

Eyal says the CEO transition appears to be progressing smoothly and, combined with the $4B cash balance, shows PANW as a builder rather than a buyer.

Longer term, the firm sees Palo Alto transforming into a security as an infrastructure provider.

Palo Alto shares are up 6.6% premarket to $234.86.

Previously: Palo Alto Networks +3.5% on Q4 beats and upside Q1 guide (Sept. 6)