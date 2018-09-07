Trupanion COO to focus on pet food/health project

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) Chief Operating Officer Ian Moffat will refocus his role internally to head the company's strategic initiative focusing on the impact pet food has on a pet's health.

Moffat's operations functions are being absorbed by Trupanion's existing leadership team, primarily between Chief Data Officer TJ Houk and Chief Marketing Officer Margi Tooth.

New board member: The provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs also names Jackie Davidson to its board. Davidson was formerly chief financial officer at Market Leader, which was sold to Trulia.

Previously: Pet insurance annual premiums reach $1B in U.S.: WSJ (Aug. 24)