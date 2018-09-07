Tahoe Resources to restart La Arena operations as agreement ends protests

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) +7.3% pre-market after announcing a restart of mining operations at its La Arena mine in Peru following an agreement to end the protests there that caused operations to be suspended for eight days.

Tahoe says the protestors from the La Ramada community agreed to participate in a formal dialogue with the company, to be hosted by Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines, starting today.

Combined with Q2's labor strike La Arena, Tahoe says it expects annual production at the mine to come in near the low end of guidance of 160K-185K oz. of gold.