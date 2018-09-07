Navistar +3% as analysts defend

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) tracks back higher in the premarket session after a bruising 8.5% drop yesterday.
Shares may be getting a lift from an upgrade by Buckingham Research to Buy from Neutral. The firm sees attractive valuation on Navistar and reminds that a full Volkswagen Truck & Bus takeover is still possible.
Baird is also defending Navistar this morning, saying the sell-off was overdone.
NAV +3.01% premarket to $38.28.
Previously: Navistar EPS of $1.71 (Sept. 6)
Previously: Navistar raised FY2018 guidance (Sept. 6)
