Navistar +3% as analysts defend

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) tracks back higher in the premarket session after a bruising 8.5% drop yesterday.

Shares may be getting a lift from an upgrade by Buckingham Research to Buy from Neutral. The firm sees attractive valuation on Navistar and reminds that a full Volkswagen Truck & Bus takeover is still possible.

Baird is also defending Navistar this morning, saying the sell-off was overdone.

NAV +3.01% premarket to $38.28.

