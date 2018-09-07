Annaly Capital Management completes MTGE merger

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) says 34.6M, or about 75.6%, of MTGE's shares were tendered as of the exchange offer deadline with 5.7M shares electing a mixed consideration, 5.5M electing all-cash, and 23.4M shares electing all stock.

Annaly -0.6% in premarket trading.

As a result, MTGE shareholders who elected the mixed consideration will receive $9.82 in cash and 0.9519 shares of Annaly common stock per MTGE share.

Those electing all cash will get $19.65 per cash per MTGE share.

Those electing all-stock are subject to proration at a rate of 62%; they'll get 1.9037 shares of Annaly for each MTGE share accepted for the all-stock election; for shares not accepted, they'll get $19.65 per share in cash.

Annaly also completes the second-step of the merger, cancelling shares that weren't tendered in the exchange offer and converting them into rights to receive the merger consideration. Those holders can elect the form of merger consideration at the same terms as the holders who tendered in the exchange offer.

MTGE 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock shares are canceled and converted into the right to receive newly issued Annaly’s 8.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

