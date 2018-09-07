Tesla HR boss to depart

Bloomberg is reporting that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) human resources chief won't be returning back to the company from her leave.

Tesla Chief People Officer Gabrielle Toledano took her leave in August.

Toledano previously served in a high-level HR job at Electronic Arts.

That makes two management departures on the day, and we can't say for sure that we are wrapped up for the weekend on the Tesla management roster shuffle.

TSLA -7.84% premarket to $259.00. On the bond market, Tesla notes are trading at a new low today as the latest developments are digested.

